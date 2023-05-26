230528-N-NO246-1001 BOWIE, Md. (May 28, 2023) Chief Musician Shawn Purcell, from Pittsburgh, Pa., performs with the U.S. Navy Commodores at Allen Pond Park in Bowie, Md.. The Commodores presented a Memorial Day concert. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7823476
|VIRIN:
|230528-N-NO246-1166
|Resolution:
|5607x3731
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|BOWIE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores present a Memorial Day concert [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT