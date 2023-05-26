U.S. Navy Band Commodores present a Memorial Day concert

230528-N-NO246-1001 BOWIE, Md. (May 28, 2023) Musician 1st Class Maia Rodriguez, from Cleveland, Ohio, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores in Bowie, Md.. The Commodores presented a Memorial Day concert at Allen Pond Park. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

