Five National Guardsmen added to Kentucky memorial

Family members of Cpl. Lloyd J. George create a rubbing of George's name at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky. on May 29, 2023. George and four other Kentucky National Guardsmen were added to the memorial; the memorial serves as a monument to honor Kentucky Soldiers and Airmen who died during service to our nation and state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson).

