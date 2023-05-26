Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, speaks to Gold Star Families and members, veterans, and family of the Kentucky National Guard during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky. on May 29, 2023. Five Kentucky National Guardsmen were added to the memorial; the memorial serves as a monument to honor Kentucky Soldiers and Airmen who died during service to our nation and state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson).
This work, Five National Guardsmen added to Kentucky memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
