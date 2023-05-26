Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Five National Guardsmen added to Kentucky memorial [Image 5 of 7]

    Five National Guardsmen added to Kentucky memorial

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Brig. Gen. Benjamin Adams, a retired Kentucky National Guardsmen and member of the Kentucky National Guard Memorial fund, speaks to Gold Star Families and members, veterans, and family of the Kentucky National Guard during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky. on May 29, 2023. Five Kentucky National Guardsmen were added to the memorial; the memorial serves as a monument to honor Kentucky Soldiers and Airmen who died during service to our nation and state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 11:54
    VIRIN: 230529-Z-QL321-0005
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Five National Guardsmen added to Kentucky memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    gold star families
    Memorial Day
    National Guard
    Frankfort
    Benjamin Adams
    Kentucky National Guard memorial

