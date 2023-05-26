Soldiers of the 202nd Army Band, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, Kentucky Army National Guard, play music during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky. on May 29, 2023. Five Kentucky National Guardsmen were added to the memorial; the memorial serves as a monument to honor Kentucky Soldiers and Airmen who died during service to our nation and state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson).
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7823376
|VIRIN:
|230529-Z-QL321-0006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.87 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Five National Guardsmen added to Kentucky memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT