U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Daniel Webster, assigned to U.S. Navy Band Northeast, shares a hug with a Today show audience member during Fleet Week New York 2023, May 29, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Casey Iwuagwu)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 11:19
|Photo ID:
|7823349
|VIRIN:
|230529-N-JU916-1046
|Resolution:
|2069x2866
|Size:
|839.39 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Today Show [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
