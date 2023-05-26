Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Today Show [Image 4 of 4]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Today Show

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Daniel Webster, assigned to U.S. Navy Band Northeast, shares a hug with a Today show audience member during Fleet Week New York 2023, May 29, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Casey Iwuagwu)

