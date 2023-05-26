Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Today Show [Image 2 of 4]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Today Show

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Musicians assigned to U.S. Navy Band Northeast perform at the Memorial Day special hosted by the Today Show for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 29, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Casey Iwuagwu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 11:19
    Photo ID: 7823347
    VIRIN: 230529-N-JU916-1087
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 961.18 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Today Show [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Today Show
    Fleet Week New York 2023: Today Show
    Fleet Week New York 2023: Today Show
    Fleet Week New York 2023: Today Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usnavy
    Fleetweeknyc
    FWNY2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT