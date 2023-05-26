Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Challenge 2023; US joins coalition for largest Nordic exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    Arctic Challenge 2023; US joins coalition for largest Nordic exercise

    ØRLAND AIR BASE, 2, NORWAY

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Robbie Lettieri, assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, marshalls an F-35A Lightning II onto the taxiway for the kick-off of Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, May 29, 2023. ACE 23 helps develop interoperable systems with sister Services as well as Allies and Partners while demonstrating capability, enhancing operational flexibility and supporting interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

    This work, Arctic Challenge 2023; US joins coalition for largest Nordic exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

