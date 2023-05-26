Arctic Challenge 2023; US joins coalition for largest Nordic exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman Robbie Lettieri, assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, marshalls an F-35A Lightning II onto the taxiway for the kick-off of Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, May 29, 2023. ACE 23 helps develop interoperable systems with sister Services as well as Allies and Partners while demonstrating capability, enhancing operational flexibility and supporting interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

Location: ØRLAND AIR BASE, 2, NO