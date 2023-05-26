Arctic Challenge 2023; US joins coalition for largest Nordic exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman Robbie Lettieri, assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, marshalls an F-35A Lightning II onto the taxiway for the kick-off of Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, May 29, 2023. The advanced fifth-generation fighter will integrate and operate alongside 13 nations and NATO throughout the exercise, which provides critical training in a highly complex and harsh Arctic environment. RAF Lakenheath’s ability to forward deploy and operate in routine exercises with the F-35 highlights U.S. European Command’s focus on maintaining a highly capable Alliance through routine military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

