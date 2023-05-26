USS Mesa Verde Conducts UNREP with USNS Patuxent

230528-N-KC242-0014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) conducts an underway replenishment (UNREP) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

