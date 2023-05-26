Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mesa Verde Prepares for RAS with USNS Patuxent [Image 15 of 17]

    USS Mesa Verde Prepares for RAS with USNS Patuxent

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Ensign Kyle Clement 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230528-N-KC242-0010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) Bridge watch standers aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) monitor as the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) comes alongside for an underway replenishment. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 09:39
    Photo ID: 7823290
    VIRIN: 230528-N-KC242-010
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 845.09 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mesa Verde Prepares for RAS with USNS Patuxent [Image 17 of 17], by ENS Kyle Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Mesa Verde
    COMPTUEX
    Bataan ARG
    PHIBRON 8

