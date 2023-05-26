USS Mesa Verde Conducts VERTREP with USNS Patuxent

230527-N-KC242-007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 conducts a vertical replenishment aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

Date Taken: 05.27.2023