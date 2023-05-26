Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230527-N-ED646-2276- ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Maritime Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, places pallets on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during vertical replenishment. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 09:39
    Photo ID: 7823283
    VIRIN: 230527-N-ED646-2276
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 973.14 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts VERTREP [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

