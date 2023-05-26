USS Carter Hall Conducts VERTREP

230527-N-ED646-2276- ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Maritime Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, places pallets on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during vertical replenishment. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

Date Taken: 05.27.2023
by PO3 Moises Sandoval