    CJTF-OIR Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 [Image 27 of 30]

    CJTF-OIR Memorial Day Ceremony 2023

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Proper 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition and U.S. Service members recognize fallen service members by writing their name on the Memorial Day 2023 wall during a Memorial Day ceremony in Baghdad, Iraq, May 29, 2023. During the ceremony, officials reflected on the origins and purpose of Memorial Day and honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Proper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 09:01
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Coalition Forces
    CJTF-OIR
    One Mission Many Nations

