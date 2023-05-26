CJTF-OIR Memorial Day Ceremony 2023

Coalition and U.S. Service members recognize fallen service members during a Memorial Day ceremony in Baghdad, Iraq, May 29, 2023. During the ceremony, officials reflected on the origins and purpose of Memorial Day and honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Proper)

