    Team PSAB holds remembrance ceremony in honor of Memorial Day 2023 [Image 7 of 13]

    Team PSAB holds remembrance ceremony in honor of Memorial Day 2023

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Jamie Osborne, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, narrates during a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2023. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Memorial Day
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

