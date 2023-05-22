Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors assigned to NMCB1 and SRT1 Work to Clear Fuel Depot Roads Following Typhoon Mawar [Image 12 of 18]

    Sailors assigned to NMCB1 and SRT1 Work to Clear Fuel Depot Roads Following Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    230529-N-VC599-0054 SANTA RITA, Guam (May 29, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Geoff Piegen, left, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Lillian Stevens, from Walton, Kentucky, both assigned to Special Reconnaissance Team One, assemble an RQ-20B Puma drone to survey damage caused by Typhoon Mawar. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 04:34
    Photo ID: 7823157
    VIRIN: 230529-N-VC599-0054
    Resolution: 5562x3840
    Size: 957.14 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors assigned to NMCB1 and SRT1 Work to Clear Fuel Depot Roads Following Typhoon Mawar [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guam
    recovery
    typhoon
    mawar

