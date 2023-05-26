Sailors assigned to NMCB1 and SRT1 Work to Clear Fuel Depot Roads Following Typhoon Mawar

230529-N-VC599-0032 SANTA RITA, Guam (May 29, 2023) Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Andrew Ludwig, from Coloma, Michigan, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Dylan Golden, from Long Beach, California, both assigned to Special Reconnaissance Team One, assemble an RQ-20B Puma drone to survey damage caused by Typhoon Mawar. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the

governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

