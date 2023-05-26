Service Members Participate in Memorial Day Ceremony

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 29, 2023) Service members participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 29. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)

