Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Members Participate in Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Service Members Participate in Memorial Day Ceremony

    DJIBOUTI

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maria Olvera Tristan 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 29, 2023) Service members participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 29. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 04:00
    Photo ID: 7823102
    VIRIN: 230529-N-QS035-0025
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members Participate in Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Maria Olvera Tristan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service Members Participate in Memorial Day Ceremony
    Service Members Participate in Memorial Day Ceremony
    Service Members Participate in Memorial Day Ceremony
    Service Members Participate in Memorial Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT