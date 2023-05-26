USS Normandy Daily Operations

230524-N-LK647-1175 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 24, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Angela Gaines and Damage Controlman 1st Class Charles Gunther, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), discuss the responsibilities of a scene leader during a general quarters drill, May 24, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

