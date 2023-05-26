Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Normandy Daily Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230524-N-LK647-1175 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 24, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Angela Gaines and Damage Controlman 1st Class Charles Gunther, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), discuss the responsibilities of a scene leader during a general quarters drill, May 24, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 02:59
    Photo ID: 7823085
    VIRIN: 230524-N-LK647-1175
    Resolution: 6488x4325
    Size: 982.61 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Normandy Daily Operations
    USS Normandy Daily Operations
    USS Normandy Daily Operations
    USS Normandy Daily Operations
    USS Normandy Daily Operations
    USS Normandy Daily Operations
    USS Normandy Daily Operations
    USS Normandy Daily Operations
    USS Normandy Daily Operations
    USS Normandy Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT