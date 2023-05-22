Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations

Members and volunteers from Kadena’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage community pose for a photo at the Parade of AAPI Nations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2023. Over 300 service members and civilians make up the AAPI community at Kadena. The community held the parade to raise awareness, appreciation, and respect for the diversity of Asian service members who make up a significant portion of all military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

