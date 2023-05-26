Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPIH) community members represent Guam during the Parade of AAPI Nations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2023. The AAPI committee dedicated the performance to Guam in the wake of super typhoon Mara causing significant damage to the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

