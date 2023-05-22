Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations [Image 6 of 10]

    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Royal Typhoon Karate, Okinawa, perform at the Parade of Asian American and Pacific Islander Nations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2023. The Parade featured performances representing multiple AAPI backgrounds including Japan, Guam, Hawaii, the Republic of the Philippines, the Independent State of Samoa, New Zealand, Tonga and Tahiti. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 01:34
    Photo ID: 7823071
    VIRIN: 230527-F-IK699-1141
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations
    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations
    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations
    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations
    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations
    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations
    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations
    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations
    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations
    Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Culture
    18th Wing
    AAPIH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT