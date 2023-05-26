Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations

The Firebird Drummers group performs at the Parade of Asian American and Pacific Islander Nations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2023. The Parade featured performances representing multiple AAPI backgrounds including Japan, Guam, Hawaii, the Republic of the Philippines, the Independent State of Samoa, New Zealand, Tonga and Tahiti. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

