Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joanna Ho, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Mental Health flight commander, gives a speech at the Parade of Asian American and Pacific Islander Nations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2023. Ho’s speech included stories, experiences and perspectives on being Asian-American in the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

Date Posted: 05.29.2023
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP