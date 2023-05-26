U.S. Air Force Maj. Joanna Ho, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Mental Health flight commander, gives a speech at the Parade of Asian American and Pacific Islander Nations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2023. Ho’s speech included stories, experiences and perspectives on being Asian-American in the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 01:34
|Photo ID:
|7823068
|VIRIN:
|230527-F-IK699-1068
|Resolution:
|6922x4944
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT