Kadena AAPIH hosts parade of AAPI Nations

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPIH) committee volunteers set up decorations for the Parade of AAPI Nations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2023. Kadena’s AAPIH committee held the parade to raise awareness, appreciation, and respect for the diversity of Asian service members who make up a significant portion of all military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

