U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, 36th Wing commander, listens to crowd questions during a town hall meeting about Super Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 29, 2023. Following the devastating effects of Super Typhoon Mawar, Fast addressed Team Andersen’s concerns about base services and functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 00:26
|Photo ID:
|7823031
|VIRIN:
|230529-F-XW824-1040
|Resolution:
|2981x4472
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Andersen AFB updates on services post Typhoon Mawar [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT