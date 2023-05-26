Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB updates on services post Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 6]

    Andersen AFB updates on services post Typhoon Mawar

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, 36th Wing commander, listens to crowd questions during a town hall meeting about Super Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 29, 2023. Following the devastating effects of Super Typhoon Mawar, Fast addressed Team Andersen’s concerns about base services and functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Recovery Operations
    36 WG

