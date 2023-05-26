Andersen AFB updates on services post Typhoon Mawar

George McNanara, general manager of Army and Air Force Exchanges Andersen, addresses members of Team Andersen about Base Exchange functions following Super Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 29, 2023. Facilities across Andersen AFB have been recovering from the devastating effects of Super Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

