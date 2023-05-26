Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB updates on services post Typhoon Mawar [Image 4 of 6]

    Andersen AFB updates on services post Typhoon Mawar

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    George McNanara, general manager of Army and Air Force Exchanges Andersen, addresses members of Team Andersen about Base Exchange functions following Super Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 29, 2023. Facilities across Andersen AFB have been recovering from the devastating effects of Super Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

