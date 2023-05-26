Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB updates on services post Typhoon Mawar [Image 1 of 6]

    Andersen AFB updates on services post Typhoon Mawar

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force service members, civilian employees and dependents listen to base condition updates during a town hall following Super Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 29, 2023. Fast discussed recovery priorities on base; command, control and communication, sustainment of life, open airfield, helping the community of Guam and recovering facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

