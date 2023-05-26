Andersen AFB updates on services post Typhoon Mawar

U.S. Air Force service members, civilian employees and dependents listen to base condition updates during a town hall following Super Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 29, 2023. Fast discussed recovery priorities on base; command, control and communication, sustainment of life, open airfield, helping the community of Guam and recovering facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

