Damage assessments conducted aboard Camp Blaz following Typhoon Mawar

DEDEDO, Guam (May 29, 2023) – U.S. Marine Cpl. Luka Bessey, an administrative clerk for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, left, carries a piece of carpet with Lance Cpl. Jamesky Blanchard, a supply clerk for MCB Camp Blaz, right, during clean up and recovery efforts after Super Typhoon Mawar hit the island of Guam. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the damage caused by Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU