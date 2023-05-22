Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage assessments conducted aboard Camp Blaz following Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 6]

    Damage assessments conducted aboard Camp Blaz following Typhoon Mawar

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    DEDEDO, Guam (May 29, 2023) U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, assist with removing carpet at the headquarters building aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz during clean up and recovery efforts after Typhoon Mawar hit the island of Guam. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the damage caused by Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 23:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    This work, Damage assessments conducted aboard Camp Blaz following Typhoon Mawar [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Recovery Efforts
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Mawar

