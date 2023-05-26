EODMU 1 conduct a dive demonstration at the Los Angeles Navy fleet week

LOS ANGELES (May 28, 2023) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician 2nd Class Julio Altuna, assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 1, interacts with children from a dive tank during the Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead/Released)

