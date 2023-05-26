Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flowers of Remembrance Day 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 10 of 10]

    Flowers of Remembrance Day 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Dr. Allison Finkelstein (right), senior historian, Arlington National Cemetery, gives a history lecture to visitors in the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 28, 2023. This lecture was part of Flowers of Remembrance Day where the public was given the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Vince Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 18:38
    Photo ID: 7822758
    VIRIN: 230528-A-YX869-510
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

