Flowers of Remembrance Day 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery

Tomb guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) perform the changing of the guard ceremony during Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington, Va., May 28, 2023.Visitors participate in Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 28, 2023. This event gave the public the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The event pays homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, when people would decorate the graves of those who fought and died in the Civil War. (U.S. Army Photo by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery)

