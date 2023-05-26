Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flowers of Remembrance Day 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 6 of 10]

    Flowers of Remembrance Day 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Visitors participate in Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 28, 2023. This event gave the public the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The event pays homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, when people would decorate the graves of those who fought and died in the Civil War. (U.S. Army Photo by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery)

