Flowers of Remembrance Day 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery

Dr. Steve Carney (center), command historian, Arlington National Cemetery, gives a history lecture to visitors in the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 28, 2023. This lecture was part of Flowers of Remembrance Day where the public was given the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Vince Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery)

