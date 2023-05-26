Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Remembrance at the Somme

    Memorial Day Remembrance at the Somme

    BONY, FRANCE

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Haydn Smith 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    BONY, France - Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), speaks during a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the Allied troops that died in the Battle of Saint Quentin Canal at the Somme American Cemetery in Bony, France, May 28, 2023. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Haydn N. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 16:43
    Photo ID: 7822720
    VIRIN: 230528-N-HS181-1105
    Resolution: 2859x4293
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: BONY, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Memorial Day Remembrance at the Somme [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day Remembrance at the Somme
    TAGS

    france
    WWI
    memorial day
    somme
    EURAFCENT
    memorialday23

