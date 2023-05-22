230528-N-OI558-1090 Musician 3rd Class Alexander Ryan, member of the Navy Band Southwest, performs at the Santa Monica Pier During Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chanel Turner/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 17:05 Photo ID: 7822715 VIRIN: 230528-N-OI558-1090 Resolution: 7521x4913 Size: 1.7 MB Location: SANTA MONICA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Performs at Santa Monica Pier [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Chanel Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.