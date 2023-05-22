Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Performs at Santa Monica Pier [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Band Performs at Santa Monica Pier

    SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chanel Turner 

    Navy Region Southwest

    230528-N-OI558-1090 Musician 3rd Class Alexander Ryan, member of the Navy Band Southwest, performs at the Santa Monica Pier During Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chanel Turner/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 17:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Performs at Santa Monica Pier [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Chanel Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    Carrier Strike Group Nine
    LAFW2023

