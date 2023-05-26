Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a photo with a man and his daughter during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, California, May 27, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

