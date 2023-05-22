Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week [Image 3 of 8]

    Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryce Barner, an embarkation chief with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photo with two children during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, California, May 27, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 15:52
    Photo ID: 7822707
    VIRIN: 230527-M-IP954-1175
    Resolution: 6716x4480
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week
    Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week
    Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week
    Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week
    Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week
    Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week
    Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week
    Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Sailors
    Marines
    LAFW2023
    LA Fleet Week 23
    Expo day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT