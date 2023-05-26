U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryce Barner, an embarkation chief with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, demonstrates the mechanisms of a M240B medium machine gun during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, California, May 27, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 15:52 Photo ID: 7822706 VIRIN: 230527-M-IP954-1155 Resolution: 7289x4862 Size: 14.37 MB Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.