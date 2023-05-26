U.S. Marines listen to a referee with the World Dodgeball Society explain the rules of dodgeball during LA Fleet Week in San Pedro, California, May 27, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 15:53 Photo ID: 7822705 VIRIN: 230527-M-IP954-1032 Resolution: 7256x4840 Size: 14.81 MB Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines, Sailors host exhibition during LA Fleet Week [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.