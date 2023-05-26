Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODGRU 1 at LAFW [Image 3 of 3]

    EODGRU 1 at LAFW

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 27, 2023) A visitor operates a Navy EOD Small Unmanned Ground Vehicle (SUGV) robot during L.A. Fleet Week 2023, May 27, 2023. L.A. Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 
