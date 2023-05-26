EODGRU 1 at LAFW

LOS ANGELES (May 27, 2023) Visitors and members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps watch a Sailor from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile One dive in a tank at L.A. Fleet Week 2023, May 27, 2023. L.A. Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

