    Navy Band Southwest plays at Downtown Disney [Image 2 of 6]

    Navy Band Southwest plays at Downtown Disney

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Vincent 

    Navy Region Southwest

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA (May 27, 2023) Musician 3rd Class Ivan Vazquez, from Garden City, Kansas, assigned to Navy Band Southwest performs for a crowd at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, Calif. as a part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) 2023, May 27, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

    #CSG9
    #CNRSW
    #LAFW2023
    #LAFleetWeek2023

