Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    430th EECS Change of Command ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    430th EECS Change of Command ceremony

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Akshai Gandhi, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 23, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Todd Arthur relinquished command of the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron to Lt. Col. Hunter Horste. The tradition of change of command ceremonies are to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 10:50
    Photo ID: 7822564
    VIRIN: 230523-F-UO935-1068
    Resolution: 1600x1060
    Size: 387.22 KB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 430th EECS Change of Command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    430th EECS Change of Command ceremony
    430th EECS Change of Command ceremony
    430th EECS Change of Command ceremony
    430th EECS Change of Command ceremony
    430th EECS Change of Command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    Change of Command
    430th EECS
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT