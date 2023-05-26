430th EECS Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hunter Horste, right, incoming commander of the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 23, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Todd Arthur relinquished command of the 430th EECS to Horste. The tradition of change of command ceremonies are to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

