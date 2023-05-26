Puerto Rico National Guard Pilot, Warrant Officer Enrique Morales with G Co. 238th Aviation Regiment flies a UH-60 Blackhawk during a casualty evacuation mission during phase two of exercise CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 26, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 10:40 Photo ID: 7822558 VIRIN: 230526-A-JF826-1262 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 2.95 MB Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Puerto Rico National Guardsmen perform medical and casualty evacuation during CENTAM Guard 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.